Argument at Oakdale apartment leads to fatal shooting

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument at an Oakdale apartment complex early Sunday. A 27-year-old, William Usilton, has been arrested on suspicion of committing the crime, police said in a news release.
A call reporting the shooting at the Bonnie Villa Apartments, 333 Poplar St., was made to Oakdale Police Department dispatch just before 2:30 a.m. Police and paramedics responded, and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Usilton was contacted at the apartment and identified by witnesses as the shooter. The gun was recovered.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Usilton was to be booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center in Modesto on a charge of homicide. As of 10 a.m., he did not yet appear in the booking log.
We’ll have more information on this case as it’s available.
