Viewing, funeral service set for fallen Newman police corporal Ronil Singh

By Pat Clark

December 29, 2018 08:10 PM

This undated photo provided by the Newman Police Department shows officer Ronil Singh of Newman Police Department who was killed by an unidentified suspect. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said Singh was conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in the town of Newman, Calif. when he called out “shots fired” over his radio. (Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department via AP) AP

Services have been set for Friday and Saturday for Cpl. Ronil Singh, the Newman Police officer who was was shot and killed early Wednesday morning during a traffic stop.

An Honor Guard viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Jan. 4, at the Newman Community Meeting Room, 1200 Main St., according to information posted by the Newman Police Department on its Facebook page.

On Saturday, Jan. 5, funeral services are planned beginning at 10 a.m. at CrossPoint Community Church, 1301 12th St., Modesto. An Honor Guard procession will follow the service to Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson.

Singh, 33, was killed at 1 a.m. Wednesday after pulling over a suspected drunk driver at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue. Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested on Friday in the small town of Lamont, just east of Bakersfield. Seven others have been arrested, all expected to be charged with accessory after the fact, or aiding and abetting.

Singh, who’d been with the department since 2011, lived in Modesto with his wife Anamika, and their infant son.

