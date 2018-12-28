UPDATE: Suspect arrested in death of Newman police corporal; five others held

The suspect in the shooting death of a Newman Police Department corporal was arrested at a home near Bakersfield on Friday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting of Newman Cpl. Ronil Singh.

Arriaga was on his way to Mexico, said Sheriff Adam Christianson, adding that the house in Lamont, south of Bakersfield, had been under surveillance prior to the arrest.





“We were never more than a step behind this guy,” he said.

A Kern County Sheriff SWAT team had surrounded the house in Lamont when Arriaga came out with his hands in the air to surrender, said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

He said there were others in the house, including children. Three adults there were arrested for aiding and abetting: Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, 59, Ermasmo Villegas, 36, and Maria Luisa Moreno, 57, all from Bakersfield.

Also arrested for aiding and abetting on Thursday were the suspect’s brother, Adrian Virgen, 25, and a co-worker, Erik Razo Quiroz, 35. Virgen was arrested in Hanford and Quiroz in Modesto.

“We had them in custody and asked for their cooperation and they lied to us,” Christianson said.

Arriaga crossed the border into Arizona illegally several years ago and has worked as a farm laborer in the Stanislaus County area, Christianson said.

Arriaga has two prior DUI convictions and ties to the Sureño Street Gang.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras said Arriaga is being brought back to Stanislaus County now, wearing Singh’s handcuffs.





The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office held press conferences Friday afternoon to announce the arrests.

Youngblood said Christianson contacted him at 4 p.m. Thursday to say investigators developed information that Arriaga was headed south and that investigators had information he might be in the Bakersfield area.

In addition to the home in Lamont, Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies set up surveillance at locations in Buttonwillow and Hanford in Kings County.

A friend of Singh, Harinder Singh Toor, posted a photo of the apparent apprehension of the suspect on Facebook.

Singh, 33, was shot and killed by a man he pulled over for suspected driving under the influence early Wednesday morning.

The shooting and subsequent manhunt captured the attention of residents both in and around Stanislaus County and across the country.

At a news conference Thursday in Newman, Christianson pointed out that the suspect was an illegal immigrant.





“He doesn’t belong here; he is a criminal,” the sheriff said, hours before discussing the issue on a Fox News show.

President Donald Trump even Tweeted about the suspect’s illegal immigration status.





There is right now a full scale manhunt going on in California for an illegal immigrant accused of shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop. Time to get tough on Border Security. Build the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

Singh lived in the northeast Modesto neighborhood of Village I with his wife, Anamika, and their infant son. The family was pictured on Christmas with Singh’s K9 dog, Sam.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson, during an emotional news conference Thursday, said Singh immigrated to the United States from Fiji, determined to be a police officer.





“You have to understand, this was not supposed to happen here,” the chief, in tears, told a room full of media and community members.

At one point, he held up the photograph of Singh with his narcotics K9, Sam. “I have been to too many of these funerals and I never thought, ever, that I would ever have to do this. I do not want to be here today.”

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department led the tireless investigation, supported by hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state, as well as federal law enforcement agencies.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

