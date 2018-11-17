How one deputy’s surveillance led to breakup of alleged Modesto bank robbery attempt

Thanks to some keen investigative work by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy, six Monterey County men are behind bars after their alleged attempt to rob a bank Friday in Modesto was broken up as the they were putting on disguises and preparing for the heist.
Friday at 1 a.m., Deputy Kyle Christianson noticed a stolen Nissan Altima parked in an apartment complex near Celeste and Vera Cruz drives a few blocks southeast of Floyd Avenue and Coffee Road, according to a press release from Sgt. Tom Letras, the sheriff department’s public information officer.
Christianson remained watching the vehicle and called in the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force, which later contacted the sheriff’s department Special Investigation Unit “in the event the vehicle went mobile,” Letras wrote.
After awhile, additional vehicles and men arrived at the apartment complex, and some were “observed removing license plates and putting paper plates on the vehicles.”
Later, at about 3 p.m., the six men got into four vehicles and drove a mile-and-a-half to a parking lot near McHenry Avenue and Leveland Lane, near both Chase Bank and Umpqua Bank across from In-Shape Health Club. Four men got into the Altima and began putting on their disguises. Two others, in separate vehicles — a Honda Pilot and a Nissan Versa — began driving on McHenry in front of the banks, Letras wrote.
Law enforcement then moved in and arrested the four in the Altima, and later captured the other two — one in front of the 99 Cents Only Store, the other in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory.
Inside the stolen Altima were two assault rifles, handguns, masks and gloves, Letras wrote.
It appeared they were targeting either Chase or Umpqua, although that information could not be immediately confirmed.
“This is a classic example of how a major incident can be averted by vigilant patrol deputies working with investigative units to get bad guys off the street,” said Sheriff-Elect Jeff Dirkse. “Deputy Christianson’s actions in locating this stolen vehicle and contacting detectives was instrumental in preventing an armed bank robbery on a busy Friday afternoon in the middle of Modesto.“
Arrested were:
Jesus Robledo, 25, of Salinas; Enrique Lopez, 27, of Soledad; Victor Bravo, 23, of Soledad; and Moises Garcia, 26, of Soledad, who was the driver of the Altima. Robert Zavala, 23, of Soledad, the driver of the Honda Pilot, and Cesar Lemus, 19, of Soledad, the driver of the Versa, also were arrested.
Several of the suspects had lengthy criminal histories, according to Letras, including robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges, among others.
Detectives also are looking into their possible roles in the brazen robbery of a Wells Fargo last month. In addition, detectives also are checking with the Turlock Police Department and other agencies about ties to takeover style robberies of banks.
All six are in Stanislaus County Jail on several charges, including attempted robbery and criminal conspiracy.
The investigation is ongoing and any with information is asked to call Detective Brian Carter at 209-525-7075.
