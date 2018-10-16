Deputies search for suspects after bank robbed and cyclist hit by getaway car

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for three men who robbed a bank in Riverbank Tuesday morning, then hit a bicyclist as they made their getaway.

The robbery, described by Sgt. Tom Letras as “takeover style”, occurred at Wells Fargo on Claribel Road.

Surveillance images of the apparent bank robbers

A woman from Los Angeles named Michelle, who asked that only her first name be used, said she was arriving at the bank when someone in a nearby truck yelled at her, “There’s a bank robbery! Don’t go in there.”

As she got back in her car, three men, all wearing masks, ran out of the bank to a gray Honda Accord.

“The one that got into the passenger’s side had a gun. He pointed it at me,” the woman said.

Michelle Maples witnessed a bank robbery in Riverbank on Tuesday, Oct. 16. She asked not to be on camera, but gave her OK for an audio interview to be published.

The suspects drove out of the parking lot and went through a red light, hitting a man on a bicycle, the woman said.

“They hit him fast and hard,” she said.

She and another witness ran to the cyclist to care for him until an ambulance arrived.

Letras said the suspects fired a gun out of the window of their car. Authorities located the original getaway car nearby; Letras said the suspects are believed to be in a black Lexus with black rims.

The sheriff’s helicopter is overhead and helping with the search.

We will have more on this story later today.