Most Wanted: Arturo Mora, Attempted murder

NAME: Arturo Mora
CHARGE: Attempted murder
DESCRIPTION: 19 years old; 5 feet 6 inches tall; 240 pounds; black hair; brown eyes
THE CASE: Mora is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery in connection with a July 29 attack on a man just outside a Maze Boulevard gas station.
NOTES: Police said the victim was knocked out after a gang-related confrontation escalated to violence. The victim was kicked and stabbed while he lay unconscious. His wallet also was stolen.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Mora’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.org. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
