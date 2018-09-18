1 still at large in attack, robbery at Modesto gas station. Victim stomped, stabbed.

One suspect remains at large in the assault and robbery of a man at a Maze Boulevard gas station earlier this summer. Five others were arrested and face charges that range from attempted murder to being an accessory after the fact to a felony.
Modesto police are looking for Arturo Mora, 19, of Modesto. He is known to drive a tan GMC Yukon and still is believed to be in the area, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
A Facebook post by Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers says Mora is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery. But the Stanislaus County Superior Court case index shows he faces charges of assault likely to produce great bodily injury and participation in a criminal street gang.
“Once we locate Mora and complete interviews, we will likely add robbery charges,” Bear said. Police will follow up with the District Attorney’s Office on why the case index shows assault instead of attempted murder, she said.
The crime occurred at about 2 a.m. July 29 at the A&M Gas station at 325 Maze. The 21-year-old victim was getting gas when words were exchanged with the group of six suspects, Bear said. “There were gang signs thrown by the group, who later were determined to be Nortenos.”
The altercation turned physical, Bear said. Police believe the victim, whose name has been withheld, was with one other person, but that person was not attacked.
The victim was knocked out, and while he lay unconscious was kicked, stomped and stabbed, Bear said. His wallet was stolen, too.
“Police were called and within a short time took three suspects into custody,” she said. “Later after watching surveillance footage, they identified two other suspects, who were charged with lesser charges. They were not as heavily involved as the other three.”
Mora is the only suspect outstanding.
The victim spend several days in a hospital for treatment of a couple of stab wounds and broken facial bones around an eye, Bear said.
Those arrested are:
- Joe Felix, 21, charged with attempted murder, robbery, evading a peace officer and conspiracy to commit a crime. He remains in custody, with bail set at $350,000.
- Nicholas Borquez, 22, charged with robbery and attempted murder. He’s in custody, with bail set at $310,000.
- Nicholas Franco, 23, charged with attempted murder and robbery. He’s in custody, with bail set at $310,000.
- Jose Navarro, 32, charged with robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, criminal conspiracy and probation violation. He is out on bail.
- Alejandro Aguilar, 21, charged as being an accessory after the fact to a felony. Also charged with possession and purchase of narcotics for sale because had them on him at the time of his arrest. He is out on bail.
Anyone who sees Mora or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Modesto police at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
