Update: Coroner IDs suspected carjacker who died in southeast Modesto collision

Luther Donele Gilmore, 36, of Modesto was the suspected carjacker who died Tuesday in a collision near Johansen High School, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Gilmore had stolen the vehicle from an elderly woman in Empire around 4:30 p.m. and drove it to southeast Modesto, where it collided with another vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

He was a parolee with outstanding warrants and fled when deputies responded to a family disturbance in Empire, the report said. The carjacking victim was left at the scene and not injured.

Stanislaus Superior Court records show that Gilmore was sentenced to seven years in state prison for a 2008 conviction on a charge of selling “rock” cocaine in Modesto. He lived in Oakland at the time and had a previous drug conviction.