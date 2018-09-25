Carjacking suspect dies in collision in southeast Modesto, sheriff’s office reports

A parolee died after a Tuesday afternoon collision in southeast Modesto, in a vehicle that he had just stolen in Empire, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The man, who was not identified, fled after deputies responded at about 4:30 p.m. to a family dispute in the area of First and E streets in Empire, Lt. Ed Ridenour said.
Deputies learned that the man had outstanding warrants, Ridenour said, and he carjacked a woman nearby, leaving her behind. The stolen vehicle went west into Modesto, where it collided with another vehicle in the area of Claus Road and Creekwood Drive.
The Modesto Police Department could not be reached for details on the collision.
