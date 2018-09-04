West Modesto homicide victim identified

The homicide victim found at a west Modesto residential address Thursday morning has been identified as Valentin Vazquez, 63, of Modesto.
Two people found Valentin dead at about 9:15 that morning at a property on the 900 block of Seybold Avenue and called 911. That day, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Mike Parker said detectives had spoken with one of those people but were looking for the second.
The Sheriff’s Department has released little about the crime, including whether Valentin or the people who found him lived at the address, how he was killed and whether any suspects have been identified or described.
A neighbor on Seybold pointed to the property where Valentin was found and said it has no permanent structures, only RVs and trailers. From the street, that appears to be the case. The neighbor said Valentin stayed in a “shack” on the property, where he guarded a “small weed patch.”
Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-525-7114 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
