Man who shot at officers identified

Modesto police have identified the man suspected of shooting at officers during a pursuit in west Modesto last month.
Authorities say David Garza, 20, was the front seat passenger in a stolen vehicle when he fired at pursuing officers with the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force on July 18, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.
STANCATT officers in unmarked vehicles attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle and were fired upon sometime during the pursuit.
The incident provoked a huge response that included SWAT teams from Modesto police and the Sheriff’s Department after the suspects ran from the vehicle in the area of Sutter and Rouse avenues.
A 13-year-old rear seat passenger was quickly apprehended and arrested on suspicion of auto theft, Bear said. Other people were apprehended that night but not arrested.
The driver and Garza got away, Bear said. Investigators have not been able to identify the driver, she said.
Garza is wanted on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Modesto police at 209-572-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
