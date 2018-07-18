One detained, others on loose after suspects fire at police during Modesto pursuit

Law enforcement officers escaped injury Wednesday night as suspects shot at them during a pursuit in west Modesto.
Officers from multiple agencies have engaged in a large search into the early morning hours on Thursday following the incident that began at 10:20 p.m.
As of 4:20 a.m., one person was detained and at least one or more remain on the loose, according to Lt. T.J. Moffett of the Modesto Police Department.
A large perimeter has been set up around Sutter and Rouse avenues, where the suspects fled from a vehicle after officers with the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force attempted an enforcement stop, Moffett said.
As the pursuit began, “several rounds” were fired at officers. No officers were believed to have fired their weapons, Moffett said.
A perimeter was set up with officers from STANCATT, Modesto police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department taking part in the hunt. SWAT teams from Modesto and the sheriff’s department also were activated.
Officers have been conducting yard-to-yard searches. Traffic in the area remains controlled and the ability to travel in and out of the area remains limited, Moffett said.
We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.
