Three in custody after shots fired at police in Modesto pursuit. Two more believed at large.

Authorities have three males — at least two of them minors — in custody after shots were fired at officers during a west Modesto pursuit late Wednesday.

Two other people are believed to have escaped the search perimeter set up and remain at large, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Thursday morning. The search perimeter in the area of Rouse and Sutter avenues was taken down but police continue to see those outstanding, she said.

The incident began at about 10:20 Wednesday night when officers with the Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force attempted to pull over a vehicle they believed was stolen, Bear said.

Near the intersection of Sutter and Rouse, those in the car got out and fled on foot. During the pursuit, while the suspects remained in the vehicle, “several rounds” were fired at officers, police Lt. T.J. Moffett said.

No officers fired their weapons, Bear said, nor were any injured.

The three in custody were captured in different spots near the intersection, Bear said.

A perimeter was set up with officers from StanCATT, Modesto police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department taking part in the hunt. SWAT teams from Modesto and the Sheriff’s Department also were activated.

Through the night and into daylight, officers conducted yard-to-yard searches. The search perimeter was broken down at about 7 a.m.

No descriptions or other information on those at large were available from police Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.