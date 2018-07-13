Second suspect in theft from Target in Riverbank arrested

Trina Jones, a suspect sought in theft from the Target store on Oakdale Road in Riverbank on Sunday, was arrested Thursday.

Riverbank Police Services posted on Facebook on Friday morning a message of thanks to the public for assistance in her capture. “Yesterday, we received information from the public that Jones was in court in San Joaquin County. Our detectives contacted the bailiff in the courtroom that Jones was in and she was detained. Our detectives picked Jones up from court and brought her to Stanislaus County for booking.”





Jones and Modesto resident Eshaya Gilbert Eshaya face charges of stealing about $1,600 in merchandise from the Target at the Crossroads at Riverbank shopping center. They fled in a Toyota Camry, and Eshaya was captured when he got out of the car at an orchard off Claribel Road.

Jones got away at that time.

