He got out of the getaway car in Riverbank. That got him caught.

A Modesto man is in custody and a Modesto woman remains at large in connection with a theft Sunday from the Target store at Oakdale and Claribel roads in Riverbank.
Store security staff alerted Riverbank Police Services to the theft at about 3 p.m. A woman later identified as Trina Jones, aka Trina Harris, had come into the store, taken some minor items and set some Dyson vacuum cleaners by an exit, police Chief Erin Kiely said Monday. "They're pretty high value," he said of the Dysons, "so security became concerned."
Jones went out to an older Toyota Camry in the parking lot, where she spoke with a man later identified as Eshaya Gilbert Eshaya, Kiely said. Eshaya then went into Target, grabbed some minor items and the vacuum cleaners and ran out an emergency exit, police said.
He threw the stolen goods in the front seat next to Jones, who was behind the wheel, and then got in back, Kiely said. Deputies arrived on scene at the Crossroads at Riverbank shopping center as the two were fleeing in the Camry, which had paper license plates.
Deputies intercepted the car and activated their emergency lights, but Jones wouldn't yield and a short chase ensued. A sergeant was monitoring the pursuit and, based on undisclosed circumstances, the decision was made to end the pursuit, the chief said.
But as deputies were looping around to return to Target to further investigate, they could see the Camry turn into an orchard off Claribel Road. Eshaya got out and the Camry left.
"They went back to contact him and he took off on foot," Kiely said. "They gave commands to stop, but he wouldn't." When he was captured, he struggled with deputies, so a Taser was deployed to take him into custody, the chief said.
Harris escaped with the stolen property, worth about $1,600, still in her possession, police said.
Eshaya was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of burglary, evading a peace officer, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, conspiracy to commit a crime, being accessory to a crime, probation violation and committing a felony while on bail. He remained in custody Monday afternoon, with bail set at $100,000.
Harris is sought on charges of burglary, evading a peace officer, conspiracy to commit a crime, being accessory to a crime and probation violation.
Anyone with with information on her is urged to contact Riverbank Police Services at 209-869-7162 or at its office, 6727 Third St., Riverbank. Tips may be made to Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or by downloading the P3 app on a mobile device.
