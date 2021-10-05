Body of missing Patterson man found in Delta-Mendota canal

The scene along the Delta Mendota Canal where a body was found Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

The body of a Patterson man who had been reported missing was found in the Delta-Mendota Canal Tuesday morning.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Erich Layton said San Luis & Delta-Mendota Water Authority employees found the body at 10 a.m., about one mile south of Marshall Road and east of Ward Avenue, south of the city of Patterson.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Ahmadzai Mohabullah, has been reported missing on Monday night.

Layton said his death does not appear suspicious at this time but an autopsy will be needed to determine his cause of death.