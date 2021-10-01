Merced woman killed, husband arrested in suspected DUI crash in Turlock

A Merced woman is dead and her husband under arrest after he crashed their SUV in Turlock Thursday night with their four small children inside, authorities said.

The suspected DUI crash occurred at 10:37 p.m. on southbound Highway 99, south of Monte Vista Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Luis Rodriguez, 35, lost control of the family’s Ford Explorer and traveled off the roadway, where the vehicle overturned and hit a chain link fence, coming to rest on its roof.

Rodriguez’s 31-year-old wife, who was in the front passenger seat and not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene, according to the CHP.

Rodriguez was pinned inside the vehicle until firefighters used heavy extraction equipment to free him, according to the Turlock Fire Department. He suffered a fractured right femur and right arm and was taken to to Memorial Medical Center. He also was not wearing a seat belt.

The couple’s four children — ages 6 months, 1, 2 and 3 — were in the back seat and properly secured in car seats. They were taken to hospitals for precautionary reasons they were not injured, according to the CHP.

Rodriguez remains hospitalized but is under arrest for felony vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.