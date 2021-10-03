Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Local

Names of Note: Turlock couple honored for saving farmland. Students learn leadership

John and Jeani Ferrari of Turlock received the Vance Kennedy Award from the California Farmland Trust on Aug. 26, 2021.
John and Jeani Ferrari of Turlock received the Vance Kennedy Award from the California Farmland Trust on Aug. 26, 2021. California Farmland Trust

The California Farmland Trust honored Jeani and John Ferrari of Turlock for their efforts at agricultural preservation.

They received the Vance Kennedy Award, named for a Modesto resident who remains active in the cause.

The Ferraris grow sweet potatoes, almonds, walnuts and peaches in Stanislaus and Merced counties. Their almond orchard was protected via the first conservation easement for what was then the Central Valley Farmland Trust

“CFT does the work that our region desperately needs, protecting our most important farmland for the long term,” John Ferrari said in a news release.

The Trust established the award in 2014 and has now given it three times. The couple is also involved with the Farmland Working Group.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jeani Ferrari co-authored a Modesto Bee piece last year urging dense housing close to transit as an alternative to sprawl.

The Ferraris also have supported causes such as the Carnegie Arts Center, Emanuel Medical Center and the county and university libraries in Turlock.

“The contributions Jeani and John have made since CFT’s inception and within our communities are extremely worthy of recognition, and the Vance Kennedy Award is especially fitting,” said Charlotte Mitchell, executive director of the Trust.

SCOE names leadership class

Thirty high school students have started the 2021-22 version of the Leadership Academy at the Stanislaus County Office of Education.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

They will meet monthly through May to learn general leadership skills and about specific career fields. Friday, Oct. 1, provided a glimpse at non-profits. Still to come are public safety, education, media, health care and agriculture.

The members:

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.

Related stories from Modesto Bee
Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service