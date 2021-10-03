Names of Note: Turlock couple honored for saving farmland. Students learn leadership

John and Jeani Ferrari of Turlock received the Vance Kennedy Award from the California Farmland Trust on Aug. 26, 2021.

The California Farmland Trust honored Jeani and John Ferrari of Turlock for their efforts at agricultural preservation.

They received the Vance Kennedy Award, named for a Modesto resident who remains active in the cause.

The Ferraris grow sweet potatoes, almonds, walnuts and peaches in Stanislaus and Merced counties. Their almond orchard was protected via the first conservation easement for what was then the Central Valley Farmland Trust

“CFT does the work that our region desperately needs, protecting our most important farmland for the long term,” John Ferrari said in a news release.

The Trust established the award in 2014 and has now given it three times. The couple is also involved with the Farmland Working Group.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jeani Ferrari co-authored a Modesto Bee piece last year urging dense housing close to transit as an alternative to sprawl.

The Ferraris also have supported causes such as the Carnegie Arts Center, Emanuel Medical Center and the county and university libraries in Turlock.

“The contributions Jeani and John have made since CFT’s inception and within our communities are extremely worthy of recognition, and the Vance Kennedy Award is especially fitting,” said Charlotte Mitchell, executive director of the Trust.

SCOE names leadership class

Thirty high school students have started the 2021-22 version of the Leadership Academy at the Stanislaus County Office of Education.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

They will meet monthly through May to learn general leadership skills and about specific career fields. Friday, Oct. 1, provided a glimpse at non-profits. Still to come are public safety, education, media, health care and agriculture.

The members:

Danny Barraza, Central Catholic

Mikayla Gianna Bordador, Gregori

Anaahat Brar, Gregori

Ayesha Chand, Enochs

Spencer Cole, Central Catholic

Brianna Cortez, Gregori

Justin Dumars, Modesto

Brenden Ghecea, Big Valley Christian

Katelyn Goss, Gregori

Armaan Grewal, Central Catholic

Rayman Grewal, Central Catholic

Kaili Jericoff, Oakdale

Aneise Jones, Enochs

Luke Joseph, Turlock

Yasmine Lewis, Patterson

Tracy Lindsey, Gregori

Stefanie Narr, Valley Charter

Avneet Pannu, Enochs

Deeya Patel, Gregori

Dillon Patel, Gregori

Sapriya Paul, Enochs

Sethan Perez, Downey

Hannah Sahota, Turlock

Aidan Scott, Oakdale

Sarah Soto, Central Catholic

Bennett Stanley, Enochs

Caroline Thomsen, Hughson

Krisha Vyas, Gregori

Jia Wu, Enochs

Julia Zensius, Central Catholic.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.