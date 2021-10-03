Local
Names of Note: Turlock couple honored for saving farmland. Students learn leadership
The California Farmland Trust honored Jeani and John Ferrari of Turlock for their efforts at agricultural preservation.
They received the Vance Kennedy Award, named for a Modesto resident who remains active in the cause.
The Ferraris grow sweet potatoes, almonds, walnuts and peaches in Stanislaus and Merced counties. Their almond orchard was protected via the first conservation easement for what was then the Central Valley Farmland Trust
“CFT does the work that our region desperately needs, protecting our most important farmland for the long term,” John Ferrari said in a news release.
The Trust established the award in 2014 and has now given it three times. The couple is also involved with the Farmland Working Group.
Jeani Ferrari co-authored a Modesto Bee piece last year urging dense housing close to transit as an alternative to sprawl.
The Ferraris also have supported causes such as the Carnegie Arts Center, Emanuel Medical Center and the county and university libraries in Turlock.
“The contributions Jeani and John have made since CFT’s inception and within our communities are extremely worthy of recognition, and the Vance Kennedy Award is especially fitting,” said Charlotte Mitchell, executive director of the Trust.
SCOE names leadership class
Thirty high school students have started the 2021-22 version of the Leadership Academy at the Stanislaus County Office of Education.
They will meet monthly through May to learn general leadership skills and about specific career fields. Friday, Oct. 1, provided a glimpse at non-profits. Still to come are public safety, education, media, health care and agriculture.
The members:
- Danny Barraza, Central Catholic
- Mikayla Gianna Bordador, Gregori
- Anaahat Brar, Gregori
- Ayesha Chand, Enochs
- Spencer Cole, Central Catholic
- Brianna Cortez, Gregori
- Justin Dumars, Modesto
- Brenden Ghecea, Big Valley Christian
- Katelyn Goss, Gregori
- Armaan Grewal, Central Catholic
- Rayman Grewal, Central Catholic
- Kaili Jericoff, Oakdale
- Aneise Jones, Enochs
- Luke Joseph, Turlock
- Yasmine Lewis, Patterson
- Tracy Lindsey, Gregori
- Stefanie Narr, Valley Charter
- Avneet Pannu, Enochs
- Deeya Patel, Gregori
- Dillon Patel, Gregori
- Sapriya Paul, Enochs
- Sethan Perez, Downey
- Hannah Sahota, Turlock
- Aidan Scott, Oakdale
- Sarah Soto, Central Catholic
- Bennett Stanley, Enochs
- Caroline Thomsen, Hughson
- Krisha Vyas, Gregori
- Jia Wu, Enochs
- Julia Zensius, Central Catholic.
Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.
