Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Local

Names of Note: Four earn Latino Leadership Award from Modesto area’s congressman

Rep. Josh Harder, center, presented his Latino Leadership Award to, from left, Lourdes Perez, Dionicio (Danny) Cruz, Carolina Alfaro and Noe Paramo on Sept. 9, 2021 in Modesto CA.
Rep. Josh Harder, center, presented his Latino Leadership Award to, from left, Lourdes Perez, Dionicio (Danny) Cruz, Carolina Alfaro and Noe Paramo on Sept. 9, 2021 in Modesto CA. Rep. Josh Harder

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, presented his annual Latino Leadership Award to people working in health care, education and other causes.

The four recipients were honored Sept. 9 in Modesto. They are:

Harder’s district takes in all of Stanislaus County and southern San Joaquin County.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 4:00 AM.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers agriculture, transportation and general assignment news. He has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000 and previously worked at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service