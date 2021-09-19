Names of Note: Four earn Latino Leadership Award from Modesto area’s congressman

Rep. Josh Harder, center, presented his Latino Leadership Award to, from left, Lourdes Perez, Dionicio (Danny) Cruz, Carolina Alfaro and Noe Paramo on Sept. 9, 2021 in Modesto CA.

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, presented his annual Latino Leadership Award to people working in health care, education and other causes.

The four recipients were honored Sept. 9 in Modesto. They are:

Lourdes Perez, a community advocate at Public Health Advocates , a Davis-based nonprofit that works to reduce barriers to care. She serves on the Ceres Unified School District board and has volunteered as a tax preparer, at her church and in other ways. Her nominator wrote, “I know Lourdes from her help with the Promotora Program , where she empowered Latinx community members … To her, being a Public Health Advocate means making the effort to ensure that all people have the right to a healthy lifestyle.”

Harder’s district takes in all of Stanislaus County and southern San Joaquin County.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities.

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 4:00 AM.