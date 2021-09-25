Woman identified in western Stanislaus County crash that killed two people

California Highway Patrol

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office has identified a Turlock woman as one of two people killed in a Thursday morning crash east of Patterson.

Rebecca Adayan, 47, was driving driving west around 4:50 a.m. on West Main Street, east of Jennings Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Her Nissan drifted into the eastbound lanes for unknown reasons and collided with a Ford pickup, which then caught fire and became engulfed by the flames, the CHP said.

The coroner’s office said the identification process for the second driver is still ongoing and taking longer than anticipated because of the car fire.

The CHP previously said the driver was a 69-year-old Patterson man.

