Modesto Bee Logo
The Modesto Bee Economic Mobility Lab Logo

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Modesto woman attempted to kidnap toddler she claimed was hers

Modesto Bee file

A Modesto woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old girl she saw playing outside and claimed was hers, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 3 p.m. to the 400 block of North Emerald Avenue, near the intersection of Maze Boulevard and South Carpenter Road, the sheriff’s office said. A homeowner was reportedly arguing with an unknown woman, later identified as 32-year-old Crystal Melena.

Family members told deputies the girl was playing in the front yard when the woman spotted her and, believing the child was her own, tried to take her.

The girl’s mother quickly pulled the child away from Melena, who then took off in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

Family members provided deputies with a vehicle description and license plate number, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies then located the vehicle and Melena on Monterey Avenue, near the Modesto Airport.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The family identified Melena as the woman who tried to take the child, the sheriff’s office said.

“The family’s vigilance and quick actions prevented the girl from being abducted,” the sheriff’s office said.

Profile Image of Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike
Lydia Gerike began covering breaking news for the Modesto Bee in February 2021. She graduated from Indiana University with degrees in journalism and international studies. Lydia has previously reported as a fellow or intern at the Indianapolis Star, Hartford Courant and Oregonian.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service