Suspect arrested in fatal McHenry Avenue crash, victim identified

Modesto police arrested an Escalon man on suspicion of drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed a Modesto man on McHenry Avenue Sunday.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. between Sylvan and Woodrow avenues.

Miguel Angel Zapien, 20, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on McHenry when he crashed into the driver’s side of a Hyundai IONIQ that was coming out of a parking lot on the east side of the road, according to Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The Hyundai was pushed into the southbound lanes, where it collided with a Ford F150.

The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year Erik Davalos of Modesto, suffered major injuries and was pinned inside his vehicle, Bear said. Modesto firefighters extricated Davalos but he was declared dead at the scene.

Zapian and the driver of the Ford both had minor injuries.

Bear said Zapian was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. After being treated for his injuries he was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony DUI.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 1:22 PM.