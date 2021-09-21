Sonora teen killed in Highway 108 crash, 17-year-old driver arrested

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Sonora teenager died Monday evening in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 108 and the 17-year-old boy driving the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

The 17-year-old, from Soulsbyville, was with his 19-year-old male passenger in a 2001 Toyota Tacoma at about 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

They were traveling west on Highway 108, near Koinonia Court in Mi Wuk Village, when they entered a curve in the roadway. The driver lost control and the pickup traveled off the north shoulder of the road, where it struck an embankment.

The pickup overturned and the passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, according to the CHP.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof, blocking both the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 108.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the passenger, but he died at the scene. His name was withed pending notification of his family.

The driver was flown to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with minor injuries. After being treated, he was booked into the Motherlode Regional Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of Felony DUI. Due to his age, his name was not released.