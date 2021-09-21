Nighttime closures of part of Highway 99 will help with new Highway 132 bridge

Southbound Highway 99 in Modesto will have six overnight closures to aid construction of a Highway 132 bridge.

The first will be from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, to 5 a.m. Thursday between Kansas Avenue and H Street. The others will have the same hours and location this Thursday night and again Monday through Thursday nights of next week.

The detours will allow the contractor to remove the temporary steel structure under the permanent bridge deck across 99. Floodlights will illuminate the site for Bay Cities Paving & Grading of Concord.

The entire $92 million project could be done by the end of this year, shifting three miles of 132 off Maze Boulevard to a new corridor just south of Kansas. Construction started in late 2019 and could be done by the end of this year.

During this month’s closures, southbound drivers can exit at Kansas, cross over 99 to Eighth Street and follow Washington, Seventh, L and Fifth streets back to the freeway. More information is at www.stateroute132.com.

The project will provide two traffic lanes and a median from Dakota Avenue to Needham Street. New bridges already carry traffic over the corridor at Carpenter Road and Rosemore Avenue.

A mix of local, state and federal money is paying for the work. Funding still is being assembled for phases that would ultimately provide a four-lane expressway as far west as Gates Road.

Another element of the first 132 phase has been completed: traffic signals at Maze and Dakota. The new corridor starts there, runs half a mile north on Dakota, then heads east to 99.