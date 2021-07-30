Work on Highway 132 will close Carpenter Road in Modesto. Here’s when and how long

Carpenter Road will close for 58 straight hours at the Highway 132 construction site to allow finishing work on a bridge.

The closure will run from 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, the city of Modesto announced. Detours will take drivers to Emerald Avenue on the east and Rosemore Avenue on the west.

The work is expected to allow the Carpenter bridge to open to traffic Monday, the alert said. Drivers have used temporary lanes just to the west throughout the 132 project.

It will shift three miles of the state highway from Maze Boulevard to just south of Kansas Avenue. Construction began in late 2019 and could finish by the end of 2021, a few months ahead of schedule because of dry winters.

Bay Cities Paving & Grading Inc. of Concord is building the project on a $92 million contract. It will provide two lanes without cross traffic from Dakota Avenue to Needham Street.

A mix of local, state and federal money is paying for the work.

A second phase could widen the expressway to four lanes and extend it as far west as Gates Road. It could open as soon as 2026 if Stanislaus County Public Works secures the rest of the funding.

Carpenter will be the second bridge to open in the first phase. The one carrying Rosemore Avenue across the new highway did so last week. A third bridge across Highway 99 has a few months to go.

This weekend’s Carpenter Road closure will run from just south of Kansas to just north of Elm Avenue.

Another set of restrictions will be in place until Oct. 1 to allow sewer relocations for the new 132. The intersection of Kansas and Mercy Avenue is closed entirely. Only local and emergency traffic are allowed on parts of Kansas, Mercy and Morse Road and on all of Lahontan, Deer Park and Yankee drives.

Detours and other information are at www.stateroute132.com.

