Modesto man killed after his car hits trailer being pulled on McHenry Avenue

A 25-year-old Modesto man died Tuesday night after his car rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a van on McHenry Avenue.

The man was driving a Subaru south on McHenry, south of Kiernan Avenue, approaching the van and trailer at about 9:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Subaru hit the back of the trailer, causing it to break free from the van. The van continued in a southwesterly direction and left the roadway, overturning at least once.

The Subaru also left the west side of the roadway and crashed into a utility pole, shearing it at the base, according to the CHP. The driver, identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Clavey Carlson, was taken to Doctors Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the van, 43-year-old Damien McGee, suffered minor injuries.

CHP officer Tom Olsen said the van was traveling about 45 mph when the trailer was rear-ended but it is unknown how fast the Subaru was going. He did say speed appears to be a factor in the collision.

Whether drugs or alcohol were a factor remains under investigation.