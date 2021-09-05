Modesto police release names of Sherwood Avenue homicide victim, suspect arrested

Modesto police have identified the victim of fatal shooting at a north Modesto apartment complex Thursday morning and arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of the crime.

The victim was a Waterford resident, Alvaro Morfin, 39, the Police Department reported on its Facebook page, adding, “At this time, we have no further details available.” However, minimal obituary information on the page of Lakewood Funeral Home & Memorial Park says Morfin was a Modesto resident.

He was found dead inside an apartment in the Sherwood Gardens complex, 308 Sherwood Ave., southwest of Standiford and McHenry avenues. Police have not said whose apartment it is.

The shooting occurred about 3:35 a.m. That evening, Mario Antonio Mejia of Modesto was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on one count of murder. He is being held without bail.

Police have released no additional information, including a possible motive and whether the men knew each other.

