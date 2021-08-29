Four children among six hurt in major-injury crash on Albers Road east of Modesto

Six people, including four juveniles were injured in a crash on Albers Road north of Highway 132/Yosemite Boulevard on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash CHP’s online Traffic Incident Information Page says it was a major-injury crash, and Modesto office spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said by text message that at least one patient was airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

An officer at the scene said two adults and four children were hurt, but he did not know the severity of injuries each suffered.

The 8:45 a.m. crash involved a white Toyota SUV and a gray Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer that carried a personal watercraft.

The SUV ended up in a ditch off the east shoulder of Albers. The pickup came to rest in the roadway, but the personal watercraft landed up against a wire fence on the east side of the road.

Albers Road between Yosemite and Dusty Lane was closed as officers investigated the crash. There was no immediate information available on the circumstances.

We will have more information on the crash as it’s available.