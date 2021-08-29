Unsafe passing on Highway 132 west of Modesto causes crash that kills three people

A head-on collision Saturday night on Highway 132 about eight miles west of Modesto killed three people, including residents of Ceres and Salida, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 9:10 p.m. and was the result of a driver crossing the solid yellow lines in the center of the road to pass a tractor-trailer rig, according to a CHP news release.

That driver, 49-year-old Aurelia Amezcua of San Jose, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban west on SR-132, approaching the San Joaquin River bridge at about 65 mph.

Attempting to pass the big rig, she accelerated and crossed the center lines into the eastbound lane, directly into the path of a 2011 Nissan Versa being driven by Ceres resident Lisa Trevino, 40.

After colliding, both vehicles came to rest on their wheels, within the eastbound lane and the shoulder south of the roadway.

Trevino, front seat passenger Michael Maul, 43, of Salida and a backseat passenger who has yet to be positively identified all died at the scene.

Amezcua suffered minor injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center. Her passengers, Hayward resident Maria Magana, 53, and Mireya Reyes, 51, both suffered major injuries and were taken to Memorial Medical Center.

Everyone but Trevino’s rear passenger was wearing lap and shoulder safety restraints.

That female passenger appears to be an adult, CHP Officer Tom Olsen said in in a text message Sunday morning. “Investigators at the scene believe she likely would have survived the collision if she was wearing her seat belt.

“It goes to show the risks the driver took leading up to the collision A passing zone was less than a half mile away.”

Highway 132 from River Road to Gates Road was closed for about three hours. Motorists were diverted around the collision scene with minimal delay.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision, but the investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information pertinent to the crash are encouraged to call the Modesto CHP at 209-545-7440.