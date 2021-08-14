Heat advisory issued for Modesto area this weekend. When will it cool off?

Forecasters have issued a heat advisory for the Modesto area this weekend, warning of triple-digit temperatures during the day and warm conditions at night.

“High pressure over Northern California will bring areas of high to locally very high heat risk to much of the Valley and adjacent foothills/mountains this weekend,” the advisory reads. “Hot afternoon temperatures and warm overnight lows are expected, with the hottest temperatures forecast on Sunday.”

Though smoke from the state’s wildfires might limit how hot it gets, “there is still the potential for heat related stress and illnesses through the weekend.”

The forecast calls for a high of 101 Saturday and 103 on Sunday, with overnight lows dropping only to 74 and 73, respectively.

Next week opens on a hot note, with Monday’s high expected to hit 101 degrees, but overnight lows start dropping into the upper 60s.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

By Tuesday, the high is expected to be 95 degrees with overnight lows around 65 degrees.