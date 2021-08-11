Stanislaus hospitals make changes due to COVID-19. What’s required for visitors today

Hospital visitors are expected to show proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result, starting Wednesday, as a requirement of entering the medical facility.

Hospitals in Stanislaus County said they are following a California Department of Public Health order issued Aug. 5 that applies to acute care hospitals, nursing homes and intermediate care facilities. The state wants to keep the coronavirus from spreading inside those facilities and ensure a safe environment for patients, visitors and staff.

If a visitor does not have proof of full vaccination against COVID, the hospital will require proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the visit.

Proof of vaccination may include a card issued by a health care provider when the person received their shots, a Center for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card or an electronic record of vaccination from the state registry.

Either PCR or antigen test results may be accepted by hospitals.

Hospitals said they’re allowing limited exceptions such as visitors for an end-of-life patient.

Sutter Health, affiliated with Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, said other exceptions may be guardians accompanying a minor or a person who is essential for facilitating care. Those individuals will be screened for symptoms and are expected to follow masking rules and other infection control precautions.

Tenet Healthcare said masks are required for visitors to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock and Doctors Hospital of Manteca.

For those who may have misplaced their vaccination card, the California Immunization Information System maintains records for COVID vaccines distributed by the state and the federal program for pharmacies, dialysis centers and federally qualified health clinics. Records may be requested by phone, email or a form available online.

Information about free testing sites is available from the California Department of Public Health. The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency also has information about testing locations.

