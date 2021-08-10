Coronavirus

Coronavirus update, Aug. 10: Stanislaus hits 1,100 deaths. Vaccine clinics announced

Stanislaus County reached 1,100 deaths to COVID-19 with the one reported Monday.

The county added 556 positives tests, including those from the weekend, and now stands at 60,877, the Health Services Agency reported. Stanislaus also has 719,732 negative test results and 58,254 people who are presumed recovered.

Hospital cases continued their upward trend amid the delta variant of the virus. The count was 152 on Monday, versus 147 on Friday. Intensive care units had 39 patients, down from 41.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Monday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate increased to 11%, up from 10.6% from the day before and an increase of 1% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 3.4%.

Vaccines: As of Monday, 56.5% of all county residents had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 36.7% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county vaccine clinic schedule through Aug. 15 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 45,960,162 vaccine doses as of Monday, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, with 116,319 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday:

Geographically (not updated this week):

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties:

As of Monday evening, there were 4,047,097 confirmed cases in California and 64,784 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,940,893 U.S. cases and 617,307 deaths.

