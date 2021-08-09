What caused massive fire at Modesto lumber company? Investigators make determination

A massive fire at American Lumber Co. in downtown Modesto in June was the result of arson, according to the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit.

The four-alarm blaze on June 18 at the nearly century-old business on Ninth Street caused as much as $2 million in damage to the facility and inventory.

No arrests have been made in the case. Dustin Bruley, supervisor of the FIU, said he could not comment on how or where the fire was started, if an accelerant was used or if any suspects have been identified.

American Lumber President John Mensinger said learning the fire was started by an arsonist was “disturbing” but he was also relieved it was not the result of any error by the company.

He said the fire destroyed four older buildings that were mostly obsolete, but also forklifts, materials and a mill that will take months to rebuild.

Mensinger said the company reopened two weeks after the fire and, apart from the loss of the mill capable of more sophisticated cutting, is fully operational.

“There are definitely still people who think we are closed but they are coming back and we are eager and ready to help anyone who needs building material,” he said.