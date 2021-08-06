Owner of vehicle in fatal Modesto hit and run identified. No arrest made

The CHP is looking for this vehicle and driver in connection with a fatal hit and run on River Road in south Modesto Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol found the owner of the a vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run in south Modesto this week but did not make an arrest.

The collision happened Monday on River Road in south Modesto where an SUV hit a 60-year-old bicyclist from behind. The bicyclist, Robert Andres Lopez, died at the scene and the driver of the SUV fled.

The CHP later released a photo of the fleeing suspect and vehicle, which officer Tom Olsen said was widely shared on social media.

The registered owner of the vehicle saw the posts and contacted the CHP. Olsen said the owner is the “primary driver of the vehicle” and has been cooperative with investigators. The owner was not arrested and Olsen said he could not say whether he was driving the vehicle when Lopez was hit.

The collision remains under investigation.

