Police identify man stabbed to death at weekend gathering in Modesto

Modesto Bee file

Modesto Police on Monday released the name of a man who was fatally stabbed during a gathering over the weekend.

Kameryn Morris, 27 of Modesto, was stabbed after an altercation at a home in the 2400 block of Crocker Lane in west Modesto early Saturday morning. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives detained a person of interest the day of the stabbing but he was later released.

Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said detectives didn’t have enough evidence to make an arrest but are still gathering information and hope additional witnesses will come forward.

Authorities will not release information about what motivated the altercation, how many people were at the gathering or whether anyone else was injured.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Gregory Booza at BoozaG@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.