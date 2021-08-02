Coronavirus update, Aug. 2: Vaccine sites open as Stanislaus County numbers lag

Stanislaus County will have 17 vaccination sites available over the next seven days in a continued effort to stave off the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the rate of spread continues to rise with the arrival of the Delta variant, the county finds itself as one of the state’s laggards when it comes to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the 50 California counties that have provided data on the total percentage of its fully vaccinated residents, just nine are worse than Stanislaus County’s 35.7%.

In addition, the CDC reports that Stanislaus County’s rate of transmission remains in the red, or “high” tier, along with several nearby counties.

The county’s case rate remained above 15.0 per 100,000 residents on Sunday, more than three times since mid-July.

The county did not update its coronavirus dashboard over the weekend when it comes to deaths and hospitalizations.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Sunday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 9.4%, up from 8.4% a day before and an increase of 2.6% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 3.1%.

Vaccines: As of Sunday, 472,776 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 55.1% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 42% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 8 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

Monday, Aug. 2, Modesto: Covenant Church, 913 Floyd Ave., 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Monday, Aug. 2, Denair: Middle School Coyote Center, 3701 Lester Road, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Aug. 3, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Aug. 3, Modesto: Sierra Vista Child and Family Services, 1700 McHenry Village Way, 4-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Tuesday, Aug. 3, Modesto: National Night Out event at Maddux Youth Center/Cesar Chavez Park, 615 Sierra Drive, 5-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Aug. 4, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Aug. 4, Modesto: True Light Community Church, 1417 Harris Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Wednesday, Aug. 4, Modesto: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave., 3-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson(18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Modesto: St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 930 Sixth St., 9 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Patterson: Fire Station 2, 1950 Keystone Pacific Parkway, 2-7 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Thursday, Aug. 5, Modesto: Nuts baseball game at John Thurman Field (ticket required), 601 Neece Drive, 6-8:30 p.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Friday, Aug. 6, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Public Health Immunization Clinic, 401 Paradise Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pfizer (12+), Moderna (18+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Saturday, Aug. 7, Modesto: Stanislaus County Library, 1500 I St., 10 a.m.-noon, Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 8, Modesto: Central Catholic High School, 200 S. Carpenter Road, 9-11 a.m., Pfizer (12+) and Johnson & Johnson (18+)

Sunday, Aug. 8, Patterson: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pfizer (12+)

California has administered 45,274,447 vaccines as of Monday morning, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 114,583 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday morning:

53.3% are female

46.7% male

8.8% are 14 years or younger

16.5% are ages 15 to 24

19.4% are 25 to 34

17.1% are 35 to 44

14.7% are 45 to 54

11.9% are 55 to 64

6.4% are 65 to 74

3.3% are 75 to 84

1.8% are 85 or older

Latinos are 51.1% of the positive cases, whites are 29%, Asians are 4.4%, Blacks are 2.1%, and the rest are other groups.

Geographically:

Modesto has 22,171 positive cases

Turlock has 7,788

Ceres has 6,000

Patterson has 2,732

Riverbank has 2,721

Oakdale has 2,030

Newman has 1,260

Waterford has 727

Hughson has 632

Supervisorial District 3 has 3,088

District 5 has 2,709

District 2 has 2,413

District 1 has 1,427

District 4 has 475

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Sunday:

San Joaquin County has 1,460 COVID-19-related deaths among 76,915 cases.





Merced County has 485 deaths among 33,321 cases.





Tuolumne County has 73 deaths among 4,535 cases.

Mariposa County has seven deaths among 500 cases.

As of Monday morning, there were 3,966,943 confirmed cases in California and 64,429 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,004,592 U.S. cases and 613,228 deaths.