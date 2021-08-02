Local

Coronavirus update, Aug. 2: Vaccine sites open as Stanislaus County numbers lag

Stanislaus County will have 17 vaccination sites available over the next seven days in a continued effort to stave off the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the rate of spread continues to rise with the arrival of the Delta variant, the county finds itself as one of the state’s laggards when it comes to the percentage of residents fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the 50 California counties that have provided data on the total percentage of its fully vaccinated residents, just nine are worse than Stanislaus County’s 35.7%.

In addition, the CDC reports that Stanislaus County’s rate of transmission remains in the red, or “high” tier, along with several nearby counties.

The county’s case rate remained above 15.0 per 100,000 residents on Sunday, more than three times since mid-July.

The county did not update its coronavirus dashboard over the weekend when it comes to deaths and hospitalizations.

Other details:

Positivity rates: On the state dashboard Sunday, where numbers reflect the previous day, the seven-day positivity rate was 9.4%, up from 8.4% a day before and an increase of 2.6% from the prior seven days. The rolling seven-day rate a month ago was 3.1%.

Vaccines: As of Sunday, 472,776 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the county, where 35.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 55.1% have at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the county, 42% of residents aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated.

Here are the county vaccine clinics through Aug. 8 (appointments are urged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last):

For more clinic information, click here.

California has administered 45,274,447 vaccines as of Monday morning, according to the CDC tracker. The state ranks 13th in the country, having administered 114,583 doses per 100,000 residents. Vermont ranks first, Mississippi 50th among the states.

It’s important to note that if you’ve had part or full vaccination, wearing a mask and keeping with all the safety precautions like social distancing in some circumstances is still recommended by the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention. Also, those who have had COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.

Case demographics: Here are the breakdowns of the positive tests in Stanislaus County as of Monday morning:

Geographically:

Here’s a look at the numbers from nearby counties through Sunday:

As of Monday morning, there were 3,966,943 confirmed cases in California and 64,429 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 35,004,592 U.S. cases and 613,228 deaths.

