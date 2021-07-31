Local

Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen takes to Facebook to urge residents to get vaccinated

In a video post on the City of Modesto’s Facebook page, Mayor Sue Zwahlen urged residents to get vaccinated.

Stanislaus County’s rate of infection and deaths tied to the coronavirus pandemic have risen in the last few weeks with the emergence of the Delta variant.

Zwahlen acknowledged the increase in cases, and how problematic it could be.

“I know we all want COVID to end,” she said at the start of the 1 minute, 28 second video. “However, cases are on the rise again, driven by the spread of the Delta variant and the fact that many people in our community are not yet fully vaccinated.

“We have the power to change that.”

In Stanislaus County, just 35.6% of all residents are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest percentages among California counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Zwahlen went on to point out that some “may have doubts or are anxious about getting the vaccine,” and said as a former nurse, she understood the concerns.

She concluded: “Modestans care about each other, and I care about you and your family. So please, let’s all do our part and get vaccinated today.”

