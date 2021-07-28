That smoke hovering over Stanislaus County? Here’s where it’s all coming from.

Smoke from the Dixie Fire, seen here north of Yuba City along Highway 70 last week, is making its way south the the northern San Joaquin Valley.

Officials issued a health caution Wednesday for air quality in Stanislaus County and other parts of the northern San Joaquin Valley, warning residents to avoid increased particulate matter emissions caused by wildfire smoke.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued the warning in response to the Dixie Fire, a more than 217,000-acre fire burning in Butte and Plumas counties north of Sacramento. As of Wednesday afternoon, CAL FIRE reported the two-week old blaze at just 23% contained.

“The health caution will remain in place until the fire is extinguished, or until smoke is no longer impacting the Valley,” according to a release from the control district.

Jaime Holt, a control district spokesperson, said the fire’s smoke has been moving to the east so far, but shifting winds are expected to bring it south to Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties through Friday.

The particulate matter may affect people with heart and lung conditions, including asthma, chronic bronchitis and COVID-19. It can also increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions are especially susceptible to the health effects of this decreased air quality.

“We are seeing unhealthy for sensitive groups levels of air quality right now, but it could become unhealthy for everyone,” Holt said. “If they can see or smell smoke, they should also stay inside.”

Cloth or paper masks being used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 do not necessarily meet the standards for protection against wildfire smoke, the control district warned.

Staying inside a filtered, air-conditioned area with closed windows is the best way to protect oneself from the emissions, the control district said.