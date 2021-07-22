Vehicle crashing into pole causes fire, power outages in west Modesto

Power is out Thursday afternoon in parts of West Modesto because of a vehicle colliding into a pole and a related fire, the Modesto Irrigation District said.

The collision occurred around the intersection of Roselawn and Rouse avenues, taking down a pole and wire in the area, MID spokesperson Melissa Williams said.

There is also a related structure fire, although those details are limited at this time.

About 350 customers in total were affected by the outage. Williams said she did not know the timeline for when all customers would have power back, but some spots have already been restored.

“We are working to reroute power as soon as possible,” Williams said.