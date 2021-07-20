Road closed in northwest Modesto after truck, motorcycle collide

A crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup was reported Tuesday afternoon in Modesto, Calif. July 20, 2021 lgerike@modbee.com

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle on a busy road in northwest Modesto Tuesday afternoon.

The accident was reported about 4:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Whitcomb Way. The site is at the intersection with Sisk Road.

Full details are not yet available, but the motorcycle collided with a pickup. The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital. The rider’s identity and extent of injuries were not immediately available. It also was not clear whether anyone in the truck was hurt.

It appeared that the front end of the pickup was damaged. The motorcycle was heavily damaged, and beside it was debris from the collision.

Sisk Road is closed in the area and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

