Here’s what investigators determined about Denair house fire that killed 2 kids, dad

Denair and Keyes firefighters prepare to leave the scene of the house fire they extinguished on the 3500 block of Fresno Avenue in Denair on Sunday morning, May 30, 2021 jfarrow@modbee.com

The cause of the house fire that killed a man and two children in Denair in May could not be determined but their deaths have been ruled accidents, investigators said.

Sergio Inostros, 25, and his son and stepson, Bennet Inostros, 3, and Mason VanWinkle, 8, all were found dead in their Fresno Street home in the early morning hours of May 30.

There were early reports of illegal aerial fireworks in the area prior to the fire but investigators determined the fire started inside of the home, in the living room where the victims were found, according to Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit Supervisor Dustin Bruley.

“The cause was left undetermined due to the fact that there were multiple potential causes located in that area of origin that couldn’t be ruled out,” he said. Those included numerous electrical devices, home electrical failure, smoking materials and potential actions resulting from the children being left unattended.

Sergio Inostros’ sister Amber Ortega told The Bee Sergio had left the house for a few minutes to drive about a tenth of a mile away to the Quick Stop where his mother and fiancee — the mother of Bennet and Mason — work.

Ortega said within minutes of Sergio Inostros leaving the Quick Stop, the two women could see an orange glow coming from the family’s home. They raced down the street to find it engulfed in flames and broke windows in an effort to get to the boys but the smoke was too heavy.

Ortega said she and other family have no doubt that Sergio Inostros ran into the house without hesitation.

“He was a father, he was a great man, he didn’t think twice, and I’m sure he would do it again,” she said.

Sgt. Erich Layton, a spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said while the cause and origin investigation is complete, as well as autopsy reports, detectives will keep the case open for a period of time in case any new information arises.

According to the autopsy report, all three died of soot and smoke inhalation. The toxicology report shows they all had lethal levels of carbon monoxide.

A second fatal fire this year that killed two people in Modesto on June 30 remains under investigation.