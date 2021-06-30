Two dead, three injured after fire rages through home in south Modesto neighborhood

jfarrow@modbee.com

Two people were killed and three were injured in a two-alarm house fire in south Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to a fire official.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a home in the 1900 block El Sereno Street just south of Hatch Road at 7:05 a.m. after a report of a fire. The call was immediately upgraded to two alarms.

There were five people, including adults and children, in the house, according to Modesto Fire Department Division Chief Tim Tietjen.

Two people died at the scene and three were taken to hospitals. The conditions of those who survived were not immediately available.

