Two injured in collision between car, Modesto city bus on McHenry near downtown

The driver of this Toyota Camry and a passenger on the Modesto Area Express bus complained of pain and were taken by ambulances to Doctors Medical Center after a collision on McHenry Avenue on Monday morning, July 19, 2021. jfarrow@modbee.com

Two people were taken to nearby Doctors Medical Center after a car rear-ended a Modesto Area Express bus on McHenry Avenue on Monday morning.

Police said the patients are the driver of the Toyota Camry and a passenger on the MAX bus. Both complained of pain.

The collision was reported at 8:42 a.m. The northbound bus had pulled to the curb at a bus bench at Almond Avenue, just south of Stoddard Avenue. The driver of the Camry failed to stop behind it, rear-ending the bus.

The front of the car sustained major damage and the airbag deployed. There was very little visible damage to the bus.

The northbound right lane was blocked while the accident was investigated, but traffic proceeded slowly in the left lane.