Fire destroys northeast Modesto house modified for growing marijuana

A home that had been heavily modified to accommodate a marijuana growing operation was destroyed by fire early Sunday, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

About 12:24 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a request for a smoke check at a home on Black Walnut Drive, a one-block street near Orchard Park in northeast Modesto.

Based on information they received en route, the call was updated to a residential structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a two-story home with heavy fire coming through the roof of the attached garage, Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said in an incident summary. No occupants were present, he said by phone later Sunday morning.

Because of unusual construction modifications made to the home, as well as the collapsing roof of the garage, a second alarm was sounded.

Crews contained the fire in about 40 minutes and then remained on scene to do extensive overhaul work. “I’d say the house is a total loss” not only because of fire and water damage but because of its completely modified interior, Jesberg said. “We came to that conclusion last night.”

He and other firefighters were back at the home after sunrise Sunday to secure the structure, including nailing the door shut and putting up hazard tape. The structure is open because of fire damage, so efforts including extra police patrols are being made to discourage anyone from trying to enter, Jesberg said.

“Because it was a grow house, it’s unlikely anyone is going to claim ownership quickly,” he said.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine cause and origin of the blaze.

Police Lt. Jason Grogan said his office is trying to determine ownership and responsibility for the property.

Anyone with information on the fire or growing operation is encouraged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.