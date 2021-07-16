Modesto say it has two finalists for police chief but declines to name them

(Debbie Noda/dnoda@modbee.com) The Modesto Police Department at 10th and G Streets. (5-31-11) Modesto Bee

Modesto is down to two finalists for its next police chief.

City Manager Joe Lopez picked the two from the four candidates who were interviewed Wednesday by two panels and in consultation with an official from Ralph Andersen & Associates, the executive search firm the city hired to help it in the recruitment.

Deputy City Manager Caluha Barnes said Thursday the next step is for Lopez to meet with the finalists before naming a police chief. She said no dates have been set.

Barnes said Modesto will not release the finalists’ names. She said the city understands the public’s interest in knowing who they are but said that is outweighed by the need to protect their privacy and their relationships with their current employers.

The city did not release the names of the four candidates when it announced in June that it had narrowed its search to the four among the 14 applicants who had applied for the job after a nationwide recruitment.

But interim Police Chief Brandon Gillespie confirmed then that he was one the four. He said in a text Friday morning he had not been notified on whether he was a finalist but would confirm his status once he knew. “... Hopefully we’ll be notified today,” he said.

He has been interim chief since the December retirement of Galen Carroll, who retired after serving as chief for nearly eight years.

Gillespie has worked for the Modesto Police Department for nearly 20 years, starting as an officer and working his way up. He has been assistant chief since October 2019. The department has a $72.4 million budget and is budgeted 298 employees, with about two thirds of them sworn officers.

The four candidates were interviewed over Zoom on Wednesday by two panels.

One was made up of the directors of city departments that work closely with the police, such as parks, recreation and neighborhoods, as well as the city’s two deputy city managers and the Modesto Police Officers Association president.

The second panel was made up officials from the Latino Community Roundtable, Chamber of Commerce, Modesto Clergy Council, Modesto Neighborhoods Inc., MoPride and the NAACP as well as Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse.

The Ralph Andersen & Associates official facilitated both interviews and briefed the city manager on the interviews.

Barnes did not release the names of the officials from the community groups and said they signed confidentiality agreements not to discuss the interviews.

But Wendy Byrd, the president of the Modesto-Stanislaus branch of the NAACP, confirmed she was on the panel.

“... I signed a confidentiality agreement so I can’t comment on the interviews,” she said in a text. “But what I can say is that regardless of who is selected, there still needs to be a broadening of independent investigations, transparency and accountability. A good chief would welcome another set of qualified eyes to either validate what the department is doing well or to receive early alerts on what needs to be improved.”

The NAACP and others in the community have called for Modesto to hire an independent auditor and form a civilian review panel to provide oversight of the Police Department.

“No agency should ever be the sole investigators of themselves,” Byrd also said in her text message, “especially when dealing with life threatening or life altering situations.”

The city has launched Forward Together, an effort to look at how to improve the department. It includes a committee that will spend six to 12 months looking at potential reforms before making recommendations to the City Council. But the committee’s work will start with learning more about how law enforcement works.

The committee’s first meeting is Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Greens on Tenth, 953 10th St. The meeting is open to the public.

Law enforcement agencies across the nation have come under scrutiny since the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man while in the custody of Minneapolis police. That scrutiny was heightened here after the December fatal shooting of an unarmed man by a Modesto officer.