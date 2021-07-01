Salida man drowns in Bay Area boating incident

A Salida man drowned Wednesday following a boating incident in the Bay Area, police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard alerted local authorities around 6 p.m. that a boat was in distress near Pacifica Pier, just south of San Francisco, the Pacifica Police Department said.

Police, fire and EMS responders found a boat south of the pier, along the shoreline of Sharp Park Beach.

Witnesses reported a man, later identified as 60-year-old Kevin Kluball, was unresponsive in the surf. Several witnesses and officers helped pull Kluball out of the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide further details about the nature of the boating incident. Two other people involved survived.

The San Mateo County Corner’s Office is assisting Pacifica police with the investigation, police said.