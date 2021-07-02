These other people are missing at Yosemite National Park. Have you seen them?

In addition to trying to find out what happened to a longtime California State University, Stanislaus professor whose body was found last week, Yosemite National Park rangers also are asking for help finding two people reported missing in the park.

The body of James Youngblom was found at LeConte Falls, located on the high cascade of the Tuolumne River, on June 25, the National Park Service announced on social media.

Rangers also are looking for Sandra Johnsen-Hughes, 54, and Peter Jackson, 74, reported missing at or near Yosemite in separate incidents.

Johnsen-Hughes was last seen July 4 of last year near the Chiquito Pass Trailhead in Madera County, according to a Park Service website.

She was camping alone in the Sierra National Forest, had crashed her vehicle, and was seen walking away, the Park Service said. Other motorists offered to help her, but she refused.

A sleeping bag matching a recent purchase Johnsen-Hughes made at outdoor retailer REI was found a few days later, off trail, 2.5 miles north of the accident scene and just inside the Yosemite National Park boundary, authorities said.

Her original campsite, with most of her gear, appears to have been abandoned.

Johnsen-Hughes is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Jackson went missing in 2016 after he apparently went on a day hike from his campsite at White Wolf Campground and never returned.

Authorities do not know when Jackson left or which way he headed. He had sent his son a text on Sept. 17 of that year saying he was on his way to the park.

His vehicle was found at White Wolf Campground, site No. 58, which had been paid for through Sept. 21, 2016.

Jackson is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with blue eyes, gray hair and beard. He had a royal blue Outdoor Products daypack. A description of other gear and clothing is not available. His pack was found in 2019 between Aspen Valley and Smith Peak.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Johnsen-Hughes or Jackson to call 209-379-1926 during business hours or 209-379-1992 after hours.