Longtime Stanislaus State professor found dead after hiking at Yosemite National Park

A 64-year-old hiker whose body was found in Yosemite National Park Yosemite National Park last week was a longtime professor at California State University, Stanislaus, in Turlock.

The body of James Youngblom was found at LeConte Falls, located on the high cascade on the Tuolumne River, on June 25, the National Park Service announced on social media. The park service did not announce where Youngblom was from, but a post on the Facebook page of Stanislaus State’s biological sciences department identified him as a professor.

Youngbloom worked at the university for nearly 31 years and was department chair.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the death and are looking for anyone who may have information about it.

Youngblom is described as 5-feet-8 and 160 pounds with blond hair and blond eyes. He was hiking alone from White Wolf up the Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne to the Glen Aulin trailhead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-653-0009.

