CHP enforcement campaign will watch the roads for speed violators this weekend

Merced Sun-Star file

Drivers can expect a speed enforcement campaign on roads and highways in California this weekend.

The California Highway Patrol said it’s part of a law enforcement effort in a dozen western states to slow traffic and prevent speed-related crashes and fatalities.

In addition to writing speeding tickets, CHP officers will check for seat belt and child safety seat violations, driving under the influence and distracted driving, according to a news released issued by CHP headquarters in Sacramento.

The enforcement will run from Friday through Sunday.

“Excessive speed and unsafe driving are a threat to everyone on the roadway,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the news release. “The CHP and our allied state partners will be out in force this weekend with the common goal of saving lives through speed enforcement.”

Driving at unsafe speed was the cause for more than 500 roadway fatalities in the state in 2020. More than 57,000 people were injured in the crashes.

Last year, motorists driving more than 100 mph resulted in 28,000 traffic citations, the CHP said.

The enforcement campaign this weekend also will monitor traffic in Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah and other states.