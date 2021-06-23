Update: 1 dead in head-on crash near Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center in Hughson

A man is dead after his vehicle was struck head-on near the Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center in Hughson, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers responded to a call just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Geer Road, just north of East Hatch Road, for two vehicles that had collided and overturned, Officer Tom Olsen said.

The initial investigation found that the driver of a 2005 Chevy pickup, a 61-year-old Turlock man, was driving south on Geer when his vehicle drifted right and struck a raised curb.

This sent the truck left into oncoming traffic, where it struck a 2013 Nissan sedan head-on, Olsen said.

The Nissan driver, who has been identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevy driver suffered major injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary information suggests alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Olsen said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Olsen initially told The Modesto Bee he believed three people were involved in the crash, but further information showed it was only the two drivers.

Geer will be closed for several hours between Hatch and Jantzen roads while investigators process the scene, Olsen said.